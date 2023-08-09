A small brush fire was reported Aug. 5 about 2 p.m. in a forested area near Van Dusen Canyon Road. Called the Caribou Fire, it burned about a third of an acre and was 100% contained in less than an hour, according to Big Bear Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Rogers.
The Caribou Fire was located on U.S. Forest Service land just feet from Van Dusen Canyon Road. The Forest Service assumed command of the incident and firefighters from Big Bear Fire Department and Cal-Fire provided mutual aid to Forest Service firefighters.
Rogers said the fire was contained quickly due to a fast response and excellent teamwork between the three firefighting agencies. Residents expressed great satisfaction on various social media websites thanking fire personnel for the quick response.
No evacuations were issued and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Caribou Fire was the second fire reported in the Valley in a little over a month. The Goldmine Fire was reported on July 29, burned about 1 acre and left one firefighter injured. Located in upper Moonridge, it required the evacuation of Dogwood Drive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
On Aug. 7, a vegetation fire shut down Highway 330 at Highland Avenue and at Live Oak Drive near Running Springs. The incident was reported about 1 a.m. The fire had burned 30 acres and was 50% contained at presstime.
The road was reopened at 5 p.m. Aug. 7. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Both fires hit the Big Bear Valley during an unprecedented struggle among the Big Bear Fire Authority Board over the upcoming year’s budget. While the wet winter and cool spring temperatures brought much-needed water to the drought-stricken valley, it comes at a price. The brush and grass growth is overgrown and will eventually dry out as the Santa Ana winds in the fall sweep in. Tall, dry brush and grass are the perfect fuel for a fast moving forest fire.
As in other years, Big Bear’s state of readiness can depend on what fires are burning around the state that take resources from the valley.
Nearby, the Bonny fire, which began on July 27, has burned over 2,300 acres in Riverside and is 98% contained. The York Fire, which began on Aug. 1, is burning in the Mojave Desert across three states, California, Nevada and Arizona. The York Fire has burned over 93,000 acres and was 98% contained as of presstime.
According to Cal-Fire, there were seven other fires burning in California at presstime. The Agua Fire, located between Santa Clarita and Palmdale, started on July 25 and has burned about 421 acres with 84% containment. Firefighters are battling the fire in high temperatures to control and extinguish remaining hotspots.
The Victor Fire, located north of San Fernando along the Newhall Pass Interchange, began on July 27 and has burned about 70 acres so far with only 10% containment.
Three fires are burning in Kern County, one fire in Santa Clara County and one in Shasta County, according to Cal-Fire. Residents should take some time to prepare their property for defensible space so that when the next fire roars through the valley, they are prepared. For more information on defensible space, visit https://bigbearfire.com/services/defensible-space. For more information on current fires in California, visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents.