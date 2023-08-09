Caribou Fire location

Location of Caribou Fire.

Photo credit: IE Socalmountains

A small brush fire was reported Aug. 5 about 2 p.m. in a forested area near Van Dusen Canyon Road. Called the Caribou Fire, it burned about a third of an acre and was 100% contained in less than an hour, according to Big Bear Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Rogers.

The Caribou Fire was located on U.S. Forest Service land just feet from Van Dusen Canyon Road. The Forest Service assumed command of the incident and firefighters from Big Bear Fire Department and Cal-Fire provided mutual aid to Forest Service firefighters.