A wave of unrest is building among business owners crying foul at what they argue is over-regulation, spurred by a local brewery owner with an army of local support behind him.
That group of supporters came out in force at the last Big Bear Lake City Council meeting.
Despite a light agenda, the council chamber was packed with supporters of Rick Snow, the Big Bear Mountain Brewery and a coalition he recently started. Many who spoke capped their comments by saying, “bigbearvotercoalition.com, join the wave.”
“I get so many business and property owners coming in here,” Snow said as he manned the bar Saturday. He said he already has more than 1,000 signatures of people who support him and said other businesses are tired of trying to maneuver through the regulatory red tape to make improvements and do business in the city.
“I’ve been doing this for a year. I like to tell people that I play chess, not checkers,” he said.
The website, he explained, is simply a way to add your name to the growing list of folks who agree with Snow. He insists it’s not a political committee and he has refused all donations to avoid any complexities that come with creating an official group. Most of the signatures he’s gathered so far are on paper in the brewery.
In a rare move, Big Bear Lake Mayor Randall Putz allowed just 30 minutes of public comment at the last City Council meeting, opting to take the rest of the comments – most of which were in support of Snow’s efforts – after the city business and agenda had been completed.
“All these people want to speak and you’re closing them down,” Snow said during his public comment at the meeting. “Let these people speak. You talk about public engagement and then you disenfranchise them.”
The crowd stayed. All those who had submitted a public comment card were able to address the council before the meeting adjourned. Citizen after citizen delivered public comments to support Snow, the brewery or the voter coalition.
“I moved up to the mountain for freedom, and to get away from a lot of the stifling regulation that existed down the hill,” Johnny Kaczmarek told the council.
“If you listen to Kendall’s report today, she said a lot of people in this community live up here because they like the small community, and they came up here for I believe just those reasons, and Rick’s place is an embodiment of just that. So how about a novel idea here, less regulation and more freedom.” Kaczmarek was referring to the community visioning report given by consultant Kendall Flint at the start of the meeting.
Asia Ivanushka approached the podium with her 10-year-old daughter, Aria Thoren, who sings at the brewery during open mic nights on Wednesdays. “I have been going to the brewery with my mother for one year, and it is a great place to express any musical talents that you were to have,” Thoren said.
“An outdoor area would be very family-friendly and it might be able to attract more kids and would make them be more proud of themselves if they were to express one of their musical talents. It allows them to interact with other people and be more creative.”
Nearly 30 people spoke in support of the business, most wearing matching T-shirts, and all adorned with a Big Bear Voter Coalition sticker.
Snow’s issues include wanting to move a street for safety purposes and other expansion plans. He also said he believes he is a victim of selective enforcement, and has been cited for a prohibited A-frame sign while supporters showed pictures of other businesses that use them regularly and seemingly without repercussions.
Toward the end of the meeting, during the council announcements, Putz asked City Manager Erik Sund to describe the work the city has done with Snow so far. Sund indicated that he has met with Snow three times, toured the property, and is going to continue to work with Snow to present options to ultimately meet the end goal.
“I’ve been in public service for 35 years. Every agency has for lack of a better word, red tape,” Sund said. “I don’t argue that; it is what it is. I applaud the community for coming here because those policies are changed by these individuals who you elect to be in office.”