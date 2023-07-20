A wave of unrest

Big Bear Mountain Brewery Owner Rick Snow describes plans he has to expand the business and fix traffic and street alignment issues that patrons say pose a danger to the public. 

 

 

 Photo credit: Ryan Orr

A wave of unrest is building among business owners crying foul at what they argue is over-regulation, spurred by a local brewery owner with an army of local support behind him. 

That group of supporters came out in force at the last Big Bear Lake City Council meeting. 

New grassroots coalition tired of city’s red-tape