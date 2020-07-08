The Big Bear Airport District board of directors is on a parallel track when it comes to planning for a new terminal building. Most of the work has been done by the ad-hoc terminal building committee, which includes board members Steve Castillo and Rick Seifert, community member Jack Williams and airport general manager Ryan Goss. On Wednesday, July 8, the committee will update the full board and community on design and ask for input and decisions regarding financing options.
The design process moved forward with documents sent to San Bernardino County for review. The county planning department has sent Goss comments regarding the project.
“For the most part, there were very few comments (from the county),” Goss said. “The county wants us to submit documents to other county departments such as public works.”
Goss said he has a meeting with John Knight of Knight Building Systems on July 8 to go over the county’s response on design. The goal is to receive a more detailed scope of construction including the total cost of construction and associated costs. The terminal building design includes a 10,600 square foot building.
At the same time, the district is reviewing potential funding options. Six funding sources were asked to provide information for review. Columbia Capital municipal advisors of Glendale, California, was selected to provide the district with financing advice, Goss said.
