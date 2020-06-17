When the COVID-19 stay-at-home order was issued for the state of California, the Big Bear Airport terminal building closed its doors to the public. The decision had an impact on several of the district’s commercial tenants.
On April 8, the Airport District board voted to defer all monthly commercial rents for three months in response to the pandemic. Out of 11 commercial tenants, seven elected to participate in the deferral program for three months. The other four declined the offer and continued to pay rent.
At the June 17 meeting, the airport board revisited the deferral program, which runs its course at the end of the month. The board’s options were to continue the deferral program, develop a repayment program or relieve the debt.
Board members Bill Goddard and Wes Krause were in favor of forgiving the debt of the seven tenants and offering refund opportunities to the other four tenants. “I think the hardship created by the virus was nobody’s choice,” Krause said. “I don’t think the airport is going to suffer if we go ahead and forgive the rent.”
Board member MariKay Lindstrom was in favor of asking for a partial repayment of rents from the seven tenants. “I don’t think we should forgive the debt,” she said. “I think they need to participate.”
Board member Rick Siefert said he understands the financial impact on the commercial tenants, but was firm in his belief that rents should be paid. He advocated a repayment plan that could spread out one to three years. “This is not our money to give away,” Siefert said. “I don’t think we have a right to forgive that money. That’s not our job. Our job is to do what’s in the best interest of the airport.”
After a lengthy discussion that included whether to extend the deferral program or offer reduced rents beginning in July, the board voted 4-1 to forgive the three months in rent that had been deferred for seven commercial tenants and to offer the other four tenants, who paid their rent during the same time frame, the opportunity to take refunds.
Cost to the district could be as much as $26,271.20. According to interim general manager Ryan Goss, the loss will not have a major impact on the overall budget. The district received a $30,000 grant from the federal government to help pay for operational costs during the COVID shutdown.
