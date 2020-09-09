A mandatory order to evacuate has been issued for Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks due to the El Dorado Fire.
The evacuation route is north on Highway 38 to Big Bear. There is no immediate danger from the fire to Big Bear.
The evacuation order was issued at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Significant fire is reported in the area of Highway 38 and Valley of the Falls. Fire is burning on the north side of Highway 38.
Residents of Angelus Oaks are ordered to gather belongings, pets, important papers and photos, computer or devices, credit cards and cashm and medications and leave home now.
The lower portion of Highway 38 is impacted by fire and no south exit is available.
Mike Maltby, assistant fire chief for Big Bear Fire, said at this point there is no significant concern for Big Bear. The evacuation order for Angelus Oaks is precautionary, Maltby said, as the fire has crossed Highway 38 at the base near Valley of the Falls.
"There is a lot of ground to cover between there and here," Maltby said. Additionally, there is the Lake Fire burn scar, which would act as a natural fire break, he said.
Jeff Willis, Big Bear Fire chief, is at the El Dorado fire as part of the Incident Command managment team. Additionally, a two-person watertender is assigned to the fire.
Maltby said Big Bear Fire Department held as many resources as possible in Big Bear due to the fire danger with high heat during the Labor Day weekend.
The El Dorado Fire began Sept. 5 and has burned more than 11,000 acres in the Oak Glen and Yucaipa areas. The El Dorado Fire is one of hundreds burning across the state. The U.S. Forest Service issued a closure order for eight forests in the state on Sept. 7, including the San Bernardino National Forest. On Sept. 9, the remaining national forests in California were added to the closure order as of 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.