A huge plume of smoke rising above the mountaintops on Aug. 1 caught residents and visitors in Big Bear off guard. Was there a wildfire threatening Big Bear?
The Apple Fire in Cherry Valley did not pose a threat to Big Bear, but it was a reminder that this is fire season and caution is required.
As of the latest update, the Apple Fire has burned 26,850 acres and is 15 percent contained. It continues to burn north across the head of the Mill Creek Canyon, and east into the San Gorgonio Wilderness. There is less vegetation in the wilderness, which limits fire intensity.
The San Gorgornio Wilderness is closed. The community of Oak Glen remains under an evacuation order.
Investigators said the Apple Fire was caused by a malfunctioning vehicle exhaust system. Several fires were sparked along the roadway that merged into the wildland fire.
Fire restrictions on the San Bernardino National Forest have been increased. Dry vegetation and hot, dry weather led to the increase in restrictions. Campfires, smoking and recreational shooting are further restricted with the latest orders.
• Campfires are prohibited at Yellow Post Sites.
• Barbecues are allowed in Forest Service-provided grill stands at Jenks Lake, Applewhite, Lake Fulmor, Lake Hemet and Fuller Mill Creek picnic areas.
• Smoking is allowed only inside a vehicle or at open developed campgrounds.
• Discharging a firearm is prohibited anywhere on the forest except for hunting or at three shooting ranges operating under a special permit. Those ranges are Big Bear Valley Sportsmans Club, Arrowhead Fish and Game Range and the Lytle Creek Firing Line.
There is a mandatory federal court appearance for any citation given for violating fire restrictions. There is a maximum fine of $5,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment, or $10,000 and/or one year for an organization.
—Judi Bowers
