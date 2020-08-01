UPDATE: 5:28 p.m. — Voluntary evacuations now in effect for Forest Falls and Oak Glen.
The Apple Fire burning in Riverside County is now at 4,125 acres, according to Riverside County Fire.
The fire is zero percent contained. Black smoke can be seen mixed with red tinted and white smoke above the mountains southeast of Big Bear. The fire is still no threat to Big Bear Valley.
Reported around 5 p.m. it was actually two fires that merged into one and is burning near Oak Glen on one end and toward Banning on the other. The blaze is being fought on the ground and in the air.
A heat advisory is still in effect for most of the Southland. A fire this size is creating its own weather system.
