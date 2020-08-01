Burning in the Cherry Valley area, the Apple Fire is reported at 1,900 as of early Aug. 1. Smoke is visible in the Big Bear area.
At this time, there is no threat to Big Bear. But residents and visitors are reminded to be aware and cautious as fire danger is high.
The Apple Fire began on July 31 and as of the last report is zero percent contained. The evacuation area has been expanded to include Potato Canyon area west to Raywood Flat, in San Bernardino County.
The fire was reported in the 9000 block of Oak Glen Road.
At least three buildings have been destroyed in the Apple Fire.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.