A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter is circling above the East Valley in search of a female who is injured.
The chopper is circling above the Sugarloaf and Erwin Lake areas. A deputy is making announcements over a loud speaker letting people on the ground that they are searching for a female who has a neck injury. She was wearing a white shirt and shorts, and the female was carrying a black backpack.
If anyone sees the female, they are asked to contact the Sheriff's Department or call 9-1-1.
