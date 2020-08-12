For the first time in a while, there will be an actual race for seats on the Big Bear Lake City Council. And has been the norm for the Big Bear Municipal Water District, there won’t be an election, the candidates will be seated by acclamation.
During recent election cycles, the number of candidates equaled the number of open seats on the City Council. On Nov. 3 this year, voters in two districts will be asked to vote for one of two candidates in each district. In District 1, Maureen Auer and Alan Lee are running for the seat being vacated by Bill Jahn. Jahn announced some time ago he wouldn’t seek another term.
In District 5, Bob Jackowski will be challenged by Bynette Mote. One one hand, Jackowski is an incumbent, but for this election’s purposes he is not a qualified incumbent, nor is Jahn. At the time Jahn and Jackowski were elected four years ago, they were elected at large. Districts were implemented after the 2016 election so neither were elected to represent their specific district.
Mote and Auer are both Big Bear Lake Planning Commission members. Alan Lee is a former member of the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power board of commissioners.
Jackowski said he has two projects he wants to see through to completion: the Moonridge Corridor and the Rathbun Creek project.
