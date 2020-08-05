Bear Valley Electric Service Inc. has a comprehensive strategy to protect the community from the threat of wildfires using public safety power shutoffs.
Bear Valley Electric hosts a series of virtual community briefings to provide information on public safety power shutoffs. Briefings will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, Aug. 12 and Aug. 20.
Community members are invited to learn about Bear Valley Electric’s wildfire mitigation efforts and will have the opportunity to ask questions. Those who do not have access to internet are encouraged to use the toll free dial-in feature to listen to the discussion.
The state of California has permitted electric utilities such as Bear Valley Electric to implement a public safety power shutoff in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire and protect the safety of customers, their families and property. For more information, call 800-808-2837 or visit www.BVESInc.com or the Bear Valley Electric Facebook page.
The Zoom meetings are:
• Aug. 7, 10 to 11 a.m. — web link https://zoom.us/j/97181416854. Call in numbers 669-900-9128 or 877-85305247. Meeting ID number is 97181416854.
• Aug. 12, 3 to 4 p.m. — web link: https://zoom.us.j99326633944. Call in numbers 669-900-9128 or
877-853-5247. Meeting ID is 99326633044.
• Aug. 20, 6 to 7 p.m. — web link: https://zoom.us.j98519692378. Call in numbers 669-900-9128 or
877-853-5247. Meeting ID is 98519692378.
