In the COVID-19 era, nothing is set in stone.
About six weeks ago, Bear Valley Unified School District had plans, tentative plans, to begin the 2020-21 school year in August with all students in their classrooms, 100 percent and full-time. As of July 15, that tentative plan has changed to a hybrid schedule, where students are in classrooms two days per week and attend class via online instruction the other days. But that plan, too, is tentative and could change before this story is even posted.
At the July 15 school board meeting, Mary Suzuki, superintendent of schools for Bear Valley Unified, told the board to keep their seatbelts fastened. The wild ride isn’t over yet. Based on a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Big Bear, the governor’s orders with more restrictions in the state and other districts moving to online education, her recommendation at this time is a hybrid schedule. The school year begins Aug. 3.
Prior to Suzuki’s presentation, board president Cathy Herrick read a number of public comments received via email. Due to the Zoom format for the meeting, the public was required to email all comments. The meeting was at capacity with 100 guests on the Zoom platform. Many of the comments were from teachers urging the district to consider starting with distance learning as it is the safest option for students and staff. Do the right thing to protect us all, stated teacher Heidi Carillo, who said she is the primary caregiver for her mother who suffers from COPD.
Mike Harrison, who retired as a teacher at Big Bear High School at the end of the school year, said the district does not have the resources to monitor and mitigate all the necessary safety protocols. He urged the district to open schools with 100 percent distance learning until the corornavirus is under control.
Teacher Jeremy Little said while the hybrid model is safer and allows for more physical distancing, it is not the safest option. He said distance learning is the safest option but understands distance learning is far from ideal and fraught with challenges of its own. He urged the board to use data and science to drive its decision.
Parents also spoke via email messages. Casey Hendrick said not all parents are meant to be teachers. They aren’t trained nor do they know how to engage their children academically, Hendrick stated. She went on to say if her children were not back in school full time it will interfere with her final year of nursing school. Day care options are limited and kids are missing friendships, she stated.
Diane Di Warren said she is a parent of a junior in high school. It’s impossible to keep kids away from each other, she wrote. If one kid gets COVID-19, it will spread like wildfire, Di Warren wrote. She urged the board do the right thing.
Suzuki presented information on three options: Return full time, hybrid schedules or full-time distance learning. Parents also have the option of the Virtual Academy.
Full-time in class learning is the highest quality eduction but the greatest risk, Suzuki said. The district is unable to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines except for transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade, she said.
The hybrid scheduling model provides some time in the classroom and is safer. Class sizes will be at 12-15 students and the CDC guidelines can be met, Suzuki said. However, the hybrid model does pose some risks and isn’t as workable for families and working parents, she said.
Full-time distance learning is the safest model. It also provides the most consistent learning, Suzuki said. But there is a lack of social connection for students and distance learning is not viable for parents, she said. She suggested families could work together for childcare and monitoring education.
The Virtual Education has a high level of safety and provides a rigorous, quality education, Suzuki said. But again, it impacts working families.
Suzuki monitors the data daily and said the district needs to be ready to transition to a different schedule quickly. If the governor tightens the stay at home order, it would mean moving to distance learning full time and the teachers would be teaching from home, she said.
The hybrid model will require all students to wear masks and all desks will be 6 feet apart. Every desk will also have a shield guard.
Board member Paul Zamoyta said he feels the data in terms of positive cases is not accurate as not everyone who may have COVID-19 has been or can get tested. He said he is currently self-quarantined just in case. Zamoyta said a few weeks ago he wasn’t feeling great and while he thought it was probably a sinus infection due to being in water a lot, he didn’t want to take the risk. He tried every possible option to get tested and couldn’t. How many people are in a similar situation walking around with no symptoms and unable to get tested, Zamoyta said.
Board president Cathy Herrick said even with testing it’s taking two weeks to get results, which isn’t helpful. Herrick’s husband, Rick Herrick, was the first reported case in Big Bear several months ago.
Asked if she was told that schools would be closed on Aug. 10 would she still recommend beginning the year Aug. 3 on a hybrid schedule, Suzuki said yes. That would allow students and teachers to have a short connection and the students would know who would be investing in their lives. She would love to know before Aug. 3, Suzuki said.
The plan is fluid and the decision could be taken out of the district’s hands by Friday. There is talk at the state level that Governor Gavin Newsom will make the call on reopening schools in California. Newsom is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon on Friday, July 17. During a press conference July 15, State Superintendent of Schools said full-time distance learning is a smart move for much of the state. In any place where there is uncertainty, school districts should open with distance learning, Thurmond said
