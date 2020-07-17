Governor Gavin Newsom issued guidelines today that requires distance learning for all schools in counties on the state monitoring list. This includes Bear Valley Unified schools.
San Bernardino County is among the 32 counties on the state-monitoring list due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Any school district in a county on that list must start the school year at full distance learning. To return to classrooms, the county must be off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days.
Bear Valley Unified School District’s board agreed on July 15 to a hybrid schedule to start the year, but was aware the plan could change well before the Aug. 3 start date. That change came July 17 with the governor’s mandate. Mary Suzuki, Bear Valley Unified school superintendent, said the district will begin the school year Aug. 3 with distance learning.
Newsom said parents, teachers, staff and students all want to get back to the classroom and in-person instruction. But that can only happen if it’s safe to do so, he said.
Suzuki said that every attempt to get students back into the classroom, even with hybrid scheduling, the safety of students and staff are a top priority. She said the ultimate goal is to get students back in class, but Bear Valley will wait until the county data regarding COVID-19 stabilizes and it is safe to return.
There are five key points for education based on the newest mandates by the governor. Those include local health data, masks, physical distance requirements, regular testing and rigorous instruction for distance learning.
To accomplish a successful distance-learning program, all students must have access to technological devices. There must be daily live interaction with teachers and students and for students with their peers. Assignments must be challenging and equivalent to an in-person classroom setting. And all curriculum and instruction must be adapted for English language learners and for special education needs.
Learning is non-negotiable, Newsom said. Schools must provide meaningful instruction whether it’s in person or through distance learning, he said.
Suzuki said that distance learning will be very different than what it looked like last year. There will be daily live interaction. Using Google Meets and Zoom, breakout areas are offered to put students together for example to work on a lesson or project. Teachers will be in their classrooms teaching the lessons, Suzuki said, as this isn’t a stay-at-home order.
Newsom said there were a lot of lessons learned from the past year when schools went to distance learning on the fly. Linda Darling-Hammond, president of the state board of education said when schools closed in the spring, the thought was that it would be for a couple of weeks or so. Not every school district was prepared with the resources right away to adapt to a full-time program for the remainder of the year. As the school year begins, districts are in a much better position to support the needs of students and staff, Darling-Hammond said. This includes special needs students, she said.
Distance learning does eliminate extra curricular activities and prep sports, at least at this time, Suzuki said. But she said Bear Valley has some very creative teachers and she thinks there will be some innovative approaches that could include online media productions or vocal performances.
“None of us wants to see education virtualized, at least I don’t,” Newsom said. He said everyone has the power to do what it takes to get counties off the watch lists and get kids back in school. That’s wearing masks, use physical distancing, wash your hands and minimal mixing with those outside your household/family unit.
Suzuki said she feels so sad for parents and staff who want to return to school. It’s difficult to know how long it will be before San Bernardino County is removed from the monitoring list, she said. It will be a phased approach when Bear Valley Unified is allowed to return to the classroom, she said. The younger grades will return first, and middle school and high school will return on a hybrid schedule.
Suzuki issued a letter to parents and staff this afternoon following the governor’s announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.