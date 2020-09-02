Bear Valley Unified School District will move forward to apply for a waiver to return elementary school students to the classroom in small numbers. But the return will be gradual and not all elementary students will be back before 2021.
At its Sept. 2 meeting, the school board reviewed a plan for applying for a waiver presented by superintendent Mary Suzuki. Lucerne Valley applied for a waiver when the state first opened up the option and actually used Bear Valley’s reopening plan in the application, Suzuki said. There were some areas that weren’t in the original plan that will be added in the application, she said.
A waiver application would be needed for each of Bear Valley’s elementary sites, Suzuki said. If the waiver is approved, the first group of students would return Sept. 28. Those would be transitional kindergarten students at Baldwin Lane Elementary School. The goal is to have 10 students attend either Monday and Wednesday and another 10 on Tuesday and Thursday. Or, possibly a morning and afternoon schedule five days per week with up to 10 students in each session. However, transportation isn’t available for afternoon, Suzuki said, so parents would have to provide transportation.
The next group of students would return Oct. 26 following the fall break. This would be kindergarten and first grade at all elementary sites. The hybrid schedule could be a morning session for those who want to return and an afternoon session of distance learning for those who prefer to remain in that environment, Suzuki said.
In December or January, second grade students would return. Suzuki said she isn’t comfortable bringing them back in early December due to the Thanksgiving holiday. She expects there will be family gatherings, which could lead to COVID-19 transmission. Dec. 11 would allow students to return for a short time before the winter break or Jan. 11 would bring them back after winter break at the same time as third-graders.
Finally, fourth and fifth grade students would be back in the classroom on Jan. 25. That would be 21 percent of the K-12 student population. The schedule is a hybrid model. Lunch would be grab and go and students would take the meal home. Playground time would be scheduled and equipment sanitized between each use by each class.
Masks are mandatory for third through 12th grade under state rules. They are not mandated for TK to second grade, but strongly recommended, Suzuki said.
Suzuki said two different surveys conducted thus far this school year, which began Aug. 3, showed that transitional kindergarten through first grade specifically, as well as second and third grade, are struggling the most with distance learning. Fourth through 12th grade students have adapted and are adjusting to the distance learning model, Suzuki said.
The response is mixed on whether to return or remain with distance learning depending on grade level, Suzuki said. Of teachers surveyed, about 65 percent teaching fourth and fifth grade say distance learning is working and don’t want to disrupt the program due to so many unknowns. The teachers prefer to continue distance learning through the first semester, Suzuki said of those grade level teachers. The parents’ responses are trending similarly, she said.
With COVID-19, no one knows what’s going to happen, Suzuki said. Things could change tomorrow. It’s important to have a plan, she said.
Parents will be given the option to return under the hybrid model or remain with the distance learning model, Suzuki said.
If the waiver is approved, the cases in the community will be monitored closely and the district could return to full distance learning if necessary, Suzuki said. It’s also possible that even if the waiver is granted, the district could choose not to implement the plan. The timeline isn’t rigid, she said.
Board president Cathy Herrick said she appreciates the effort in gathering input from all the stakeholders. If parents do not want to go back, the district needs to honor that, Herrick said. By winter, parents may want to stay with distance learning she said.
The board directed Suzuki to move forward with applying for the waiver.
