The first home game of the final season at Minder Field is a special one for the Big Bear High School football team. The Bears host Rosamond on Saturday, Sept. 2, in a homecoming spectacular. Kickoff of the varsity game is at 1:30 p.m. The frosh-soph Bears host Rosamond in an earlier game at 10:45 a.m., also at Minder Field.
Big Bear (1-1) hopes to rebound from a 48-41 loss at Colton on Aug. 25. The Bears face a much improved Rosamond (1-0) team, which had an extra week to prepare for Big Bear. The Roadrunners crushed Littlerock 42-16 on Aug. 18, and had a bye last week.
“Rosamaond has a good coaching staff,” said Big Bear head coach Jon Fleming. “They have a really good sophomore running back who can hurt you in the open field, and a quarterback who can move and has a nice arm. Defensively, they do a lot of blitzing and stunts, try to throw you off.”
In preparation for the game, Fleming said the Bears will work on cleaning up on penalties and mistakes made against Colton. The game went back and forth all night, but the Bears ran out of time late in the game and were unable to score the equalizer. “We had too little clock and too many penalties,” Fleming said.
Even so, there were plenty of bright spots offensively. Senior Aiden Brewer carried the ball nine times for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Touchdowns were also scored by Brennen Berge, Chris Sautter and Brian Babbitt.
“Our offense has been chugging along, but we have to be able to stop the other team,” Fleming said.
Fleming said the Colton coach was surprised at how small the Big Bear High School was in student population. Colton is a large school while the Bears are one of the smallest schools in the Southern Section.
In other games around the Ironwood League, Aquinas (0-2) lost to J Serra 45-13, Ontario Christian (1-1) lost to Bonita 34-31, Village Christian (2-0) beat Granada Hills Charter 45-8, Valley Christian (0-2) lost to Gahr 21-20 and Heritage Christian (1-1) beat El Camino Real 36-19.
Homecoming activities take place all week at the high school culminating with a halftime parade and selection of the homecoming queen on Saturday. The homecoming theme is “The Roaring 20s.”
The homecoming assembly is on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10:24 a.m. at the high school gym. The homecoming court will be presented during the assembly. It’s also Color Wars Day. There is no school on Friday. Saturday includes a halftime class float parade around the track at Minder Field and the crowning of the queen. The homecoming dance is Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. at the high school.
Homecoming princesses include Neela Alvarez, Allie Bush, Lexi Flores, Malea McCue and Jerzey Palmer.