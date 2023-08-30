The first home game of the final season at Minder Field is a special one for the Big Bear High School football team. The Bears host Rosamond on Saturday, Sept. 2, in a homecoming spectacular. Kickoff of the varsity game is at 1:30 p.m. The frosh-soph Bears host Rosamond in an earlier game at 10:45 a.m., also at Minder Field.

Big Bear (1-1) hopes to rebound from a 48-41 loss at Colton on Aug. 25. The Bears face a much improved Rosamond (1-0) team, which had an extra week to prepare for Big Bear. The Roadrunners crushed Littlerock 42-16 on Aug. 18, and had a bye last week.