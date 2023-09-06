Big Bear football fans got their money’s worth and then some in the Bears’ home opener/homecoming game against Rosamond Sept. 2. Both teams put on an offensive clinic, scoring a total of 109 points between them. The Bears overcame a 12-7 early deficit to beat the Roadrunners 69-40 in a non-league contest.
“Our kids have confidence in our offense,” Big Bear head coach Jon Fleming said. “We have the ability to score every time we’re out there.”
Junior wide receiver Aiden Brewer continues to shine, this week rushing for 249 yards on 13 carries, and scoring four touchdowns on the ground. Brewer also scored a TD on a 99-yard pass from junior quarterback Brennen Berge. Brewer finished with two receptions and 133 yards.
Berge had another big touchdown pass, connecting with junior slotback Nathan Cole for a 79-yard score with a big block by Michael Stevens at the 30-yard line. Brennen finished the day completing three of six passes for 212 yards.
The Big Bear offense rolled with 738 total yards. Other key offensive performances came from senior Brian Babbitt, who rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown. Junior Isaiah Ramirez scored three touchdowns, rushing for 95 yards on 10 carries. Cole also rushed for 84 yards on 15 carries.
While the offense shined, the defense had trouble containing Rosamond’s speedy running back Robert Evans, who rushed for 263 yards. “It’s back to basics for us (on defense),” Fleming said. “Back to doing the things we know work.”
Big Bear (2-1) is back on the road this week, facing Colton (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. The Yellowjackets line up with an offense similar to Rosamond’s, Fleming said.
“Almost every team we face this year runs the same offense,” Fleming said. “Some of their guys are a little bigger. Their No. 7 (junior Damian Sanchez) is their stud, a big part of their offense.”
The Yellowjacket defense is likely to key on Brewer, who has scored nine touchdowns for the Bears over the first three games (9 rushing, 1 receiving). The speedy junior has rushed for 549 yards on 32 carries for an average of 17.2 yards per carry and 183 yards per game. But the Bears have multiple options for Berge to utilize. Five Big Bear players are ranked in the top 11 rushers in the Ironwood League (1, Brewer; 5, Cole; 7, Ramirez; 8, Berge; 11, Babbitt).
Fleming said one of the things that impresses him about the Bears is their ability to compete no matter what the score is. “The kids have a business-like mentality,” Fleming said. “It’s all ‘Let’s go out and get another one.’”