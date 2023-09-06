BBHS Homecoming football game

Junior slotback Nathan Cole (14) scampers down the sideline for the Bears’ first touchdown of the game against Rosamond on Sept. 2 at Minder Field. 

 

Big Bear football fans got their money’s worth and then some in the Bears’ home opener/homecoming game against Rosamond Sept. 2. Both teams put on an offensive clinic, scoring a total of 109 points between them. The Bears overcame a 12-7 early deficit to beat the Roadrunners 69-40 in a non-league contest. 

“Our kids have confidence in our offense,” Big Bear head coach Jon Fleming said. “We have the ability to score every time we’re out there.”