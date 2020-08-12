In the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, what’s been a bust for many small businesses in Big Bear and around the country, has been a boom for the bicycle and e-bike industry. Bicycles in Big Bear are on demand — sales and rentals — and the demand is keeping local bike shops busier than ever.
“People have been buying bicycles like they were buying toilet paper earlier in the year,” said Derek Hermon, owner of Bear Valley Bikes. Hermon has sold around 200 bicycles since the end of March. It’s a good problem to have, he said, but the sales required a lot of hours assembling and tuning bicycles. That’s not to mention the hundreds of bicycles Hermon said Bear Valley Bikes serviced with tune-ups. With a limited staff, the bicycle boom has put stress on the business.
“It’s been crazy,” said Danielle Goldsmith, co-owner of Goldsmiths Sports in Big Bear Lake. “We don’t have any bikes (for sale). It will be September or October before we see new crates coming in.”
Goldsmiths’ rental business is booming, too. The shop has more than doubled its rental business this year compared to 2019.
Hermon believes the demand for bicycles is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s all over the map,” he said. “Some people wanted upgrades, others had more free time because they were laid off or working from home and wanted bikes for exercise. I’ve had several people buy bicycles telling me they had just bought a house, moved to Big Bear.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
