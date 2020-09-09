It is 19 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City stopped the country in its tracks. On that fateful day, 2,997 people perished.
For the past several years Big Bear High School has been the site of a 9/11 ceremony to honor the fallen and those who answered the call on Sept. 11, 2001. Students of the high school’s POTUS and Friends clubs wanted the ceremony to continue this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a live ceremony isn’t possible. But they found a way to keep the ceremony going.
On Friday, Sept. 11, a video of moments from previous ceremonies produced by POTUS and Friends will be available to the public on a variety of social media venues.
“I think that all the members of both clubs really feel that this event, 9/11, is always deserving of a remembrance every year, just because of how deep the impact of it is all across the country,” said Big Bear High School senior Delia Haston. “I think it became all the more important for us to find some way to hold our annual remembrance ceremony in times where we aren’t on campus, finding a way to acknowledge the importance of 9/11 without putting anybody in danger of getting sick.”
Haston said members of the clubs worked independently from their homes to create a video version of the Big Bear ceremony. The video will be posted on the Parents in Support of Academics Facebook page as well as the POTUS & Friends Instagram account on Sept. 11.
“We wanted to be able to offer some version of it to the community,” Haston said.
Mary Schermer, the faculty sponsor of POTUS and Friends, said she found out that several students had also taken the initiative to work independently on posters to commemorate the day. Schermer said she plans to collect those posters from the students and display them on the wall in front of Big Bear Middle School on Sept. 11.
“Hopefully, when it’s the 20th anniversary we will be back in school and students can work together to have a (live) ceremony again,” Schermer.
The annual Big Bear High School 9/11 ceremony pays tribute to those who emerged as heroes that day and in the days following, and those who paid with their lives.
