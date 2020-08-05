The San Bernardino Superior Court restores court services for the residents of the Big Bear Valley beginning Aug. 28. The Big Bear Courthouse has been closed since March 17 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clerk’s Office will be open to the public on the second and fourth Friday of each month during the business hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Services include non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payment extensions, scheduling a court date for traffic and non-traffic infractions and misdemeanor probation cases and general court information.
Using innovative technology, remote video proceedings are supported by a judicial officer sitting in the Victorville Courthouse. Residents may appear remotely at the Big Bear Courthouse located at 477 Summit Blvd. on traffic and nontraffic infractions as well as misdemeanor probation cases.
Funding for the Big Bear District is made possible by an Innovation grant awarded by the Judicial Council of California. Additional services will be provided to the Big Bear Courthouse as funding allows.
To schedule a hearing, contact the Barstow Courthouse at 760-718-3660 or barstow@sb-court.org.
