The Big Bear Sheriff's Station is asking for help locating James Phillip Reno. He was last seen in Big Bear in April
Reno, 59, is a transient. He was reportedly last seen April 14 at a food bank at Calvary Chapel in Big Bear Lake.
Deputies were notified April 28 and a missing persons report was taken. Reno has not contacted his daughter, which authorities were told is unusual. Reno does not have any known medical problems or mental health conditions.
Anyone with information or who may have seen Reno is asked to contact Detective Ryan Weddell of the Big Bear Sheriff's Station, 909-866-0100.
