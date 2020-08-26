Authorities are searching for Kelly Roark and Justina Bowden. Both are on probation for previous charges and believed to be with each other.
Detectives from the Big Bear Sheriff's Station are asking for the public's help in locating the two. Roark is on probation for a conviction related to possession, sale, manufacturing or lending a zip gun. GPS ankle monitor.
Roark is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, 190 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes. He is 47 years old and known to be aggressive when confronted. The public is advised to avoid contact with Roark.
When Roark is back in custody, he will remain in custody without the possibility of bail until he appears in court on the probation violation.
A $501,000 warrant has been issued against Justina Bowden in connection with an open criminal charge for possession of narcotics. Bowden is in violation of probation terms on a felony case for drug sales.
Bowden, 31, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roark or Bowden is requested to contact the Detective Bureau of the Big Bear Sheriff's Station at 909-866-0100. Anonymous reports can be made by calling WETIP at 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
