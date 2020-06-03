More than $3.75 million has been contributed this year by members of Elks lodges throughout California and Hawaii to be used in treating children with disabilities. Mike Anderson, exalted ruler of Big Bear Lake Elks Lodge No. 1787, of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, contributed $8,885.82 to the total. The donation came from money raised by members of the lodge.
Anderson credited members, patrons of the lodge’s Friday bingo games, local businesses and people who donated to purple pig banks located in local businesses, for making contributions.
Since 1960, the 85,000 Elks members from California and Hawaii have donated more than $1.2 billion to California-Hawaii Elks Major Project Inc., which administers the nonprofit charitable corporation. All of the funds are devoted to providing vision screening and therapy treatment to children with a broad range of disabilities.
The raising of funds to aid children with disabilities is one of the many philanthropic and patriotic projects by the Elks Lodge, marking the organization’s contribution to the
community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.