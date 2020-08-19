Let the thunder roll in Big Bear City Aug. 19. Heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning has arrived in portions of Big Bear today. The forecast called for 50 percent chance by the afternoon, but the first round of rain began falling in Big Bear City by 10 a.m.
The forecast calls for the possibility of thunderstorms throughout the rest of the weekend. If you hear thunder, take shelter. It's not advised to be on the lake, the golf course or other outdoor venues during thunderstorms.
Flooding is possible along with gusty winds as the bands of monsoonal moisture are drawn into the mountains.
Could see it was storming up there from the low lands. Would have been nice to be there a d enjoy a good storm. With this monsoonal moisture and heat, chances are good daily.
