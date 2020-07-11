The number of confirmed cases of CPVOD-19 continues to rise in Big Bear Valley, with the latest count at 25 as of July 11.
There are 15 accounted for in the city of Big Bear Lake and 10 in the unincorporated areas. The case count has doubled in the past 30 days, which is cause for concern, said Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager. However, he added, it’s important to remember that while the overall count stands at 25, at least half of those patients have recovered.
San Bernardino County overall has 18,912 confirmed cases, with 10,915 of those patients recovered. There have been 304 deaths in the county related to DOVID-19.
San Bernardino County began collecting data on confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county in early March. In early June the total number of cases in Big Bear was at 10. By mid-June the count had moved to 11. Since then, the confirmed cases in Big Bear have risen steadily.
It was expected more COVID-19 infections would occur in Big Bear as businesses began to re-open, visitors to the Valley increased and Big Bear residents returned to work and began to venture out and off the mountain. Rush said a city employee has tested positive, but said the employee has not been at City Hall or working for the past couple of weeks. Rush said there is obvious concern, but Big Bear’s totals are still a small percentage overall.
Understanding the emotions and fears of Big Bear’s residents as COVID-19 continues to impact the community, Rush said he continues to thoroughly analyze all the data. He said he has no knowledge of the age of the cases reported in the past month, but overall county data shows a spike in the younger age groups, 18-39. Younger people are not acting as responsibly as they should be, Rush said.
The best weapons right now this community or any community seem to have to slow the spread are wearing face coverings, keeping your distance from others, not congregating in groups, washing your hands and using overall good hygiene, Rush said. He said he sees more visitors and residents wearing face coverings, and businesses are complying with the mandate. No one wants to face another shutdown, Rush said.
Hospitalization numbers for confirmed COVID-19 patients in San Bernardino County are down slightly as o July 11 to 505 from 511 the previous day. However, there is a 38.2 percent increase in suspected COVID-19 patients from the previous day to 94 patients. ICU patients with COVID-19 has also dropped from 166 to 148 today.
The Big Bear Lake City Council will receive a COVID-19 update from Rush on Monday, July 13, at the regular council meeting. The meeting is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Face coverings for those attending are required and physical distancing will be in place for audience and staff. Those who do not want to attend in person can view the meeting on Spectrum Channel 182 or on the city’s website.
