The city of Big Bear Lake hosts a testing site for those who feel they may be infected with the coronavirus. The test will be administered by appointment on Friday, June 19.
A swab test will be offered to determine current infection and an antibody test to determine possible previous exposure to COVID-19. Details on how to schedule an appointment will be announced early next week. The testing event will be held at the Big Bear Lake City Hall.
This is the second testing event to be held in Big Bear. The first was in April.
