The Big Bear Kiwanis Club had good response to its high school scholarship program. Fifteen Big Bear high school seniors were awarded
scholarships.
Scholarships were awarded to Kyle Azevedo, Kaitlyn Barbour, Madeleine Boone, Mark Carson, Angela Clearwater, Ainsley Craig, Ashtin Evans, Ashley Griffiths, Ashley Everman, Aurora Huxman, Ana Melissa, Emily Roberts, Sophia Rizzo, Nicole Sannes and Kayden Valencia.
Kiwanis raised money through its primary fundraiser — Thursday Bingo games at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center. The Kiwanis Club appreciates the hard work of the students as well as the parents and teachers who helped the students along the way.
