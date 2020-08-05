There are hidden dangers in the waters of Big Bear Lake. And those dangers aren’t always under the surface.
Swimming in Big Bear Lake has always been an at-your-own-risk activity. This summer, with high volume of people and boats on the water, the risk is even greater, according to Mike Stephenson, general manager of the Big Bear Municipal Water District. “We have twice as many people to date than we normally do,” Stephenson said. “We have literally thousands of people in the water, thousands. That increases the chances of accidents.”
So far this season, three people have drowned in Big Bear Lake. The latest happened near the Solar Observatory on Aug. 1. None of the victims wore life jackets. All three had jumped from rental boats into the water.
The MWD swimming rules limit swimming within 50 feet of the shore or 20 feet from a dock. Swimming from rental boats is against the rules, Stephenson said. And yet many people ignore these rules, he said.
Why is it dangerous to swim in Big Bear Lake? There are four stressors that contribute to the danger — cold, wind, sun and altitude.
Cold shock and hypothermia
The water temperature in Big Bear Lake averages 67 degrees this week. You can experience hypothermia in water as high as 75 degrees. And then, there is cold shock. “Sixty to 80 percent of drownings happen in the first 2 minutes,” Stephenson said. “You jump into cold water and
you gasp for air, swallowing water.”
Wind and drift
More often than not, it is windy on Big Bear Lake. Very windy. Windy conditions results in drifting boats. Swimmers can quickly find themselves separated from their boat. Stephenson said the drift was timed at 3 feet per second while rescue crews were attempting to find the swimmer. “Ten minutes and you would be 400 feet away from the boat,” Stephenson said.
Closer to the sun
At more than 6,700 feet above sea level, Big Bear Lake’s sun is not only brighter, it’s deceptively warmer. Stephenson said the sun zaps stamina and energy. By the end of a day on the water, people are tired.
High altitude
Combine cold water, wind and sun with the high altitude and the body
tires much more quickly, Stephenson
said. “There’s less oxygen, less stamina,” he said. “Things people can do at sea level, when they get up here,
it’s more difficult.”
Stephenson compares the lack of stamina to what happens to boat motors.
“Boats on Big Bear Lake have 30 percent less horsepower (than at sea level),” Stephenson said. “The cold, wind and sun at altitude slowly starts to wear on you.”
Other factors
Visibility under water in Big Bear Lake is minimal. There are weeds, fish and debris that you may not see, but you may feel.
“Weeds don’t pull you down, but you may panic and feel like you are getting entangled,” Stephenson said. “It creates a panic factor. And sometimes, when you dive in and go under, you can’t see and don’t know which way is up.”
The solution
Life jackets aren’t just for those who can’t swim. They are for everybody. If you’re going to be on the water at Big Bear Lake, wear a life jacket.
“I’ve yet to pull out a drowning victim who was wearing a life jacket,” said Stephenson, who has been with the MWD for 25 years. “Regardless of your level of swimming ability, the sun, wind, cold and altitude will slowly deplete your skills.”
This weekend during a brief break during the recovery search for the Big Bear Lake drowning victim, Stephenson said he stopped 54 people in kayaks or paddleboards who did not have life jackets. The MWD requires those using manually-propelled vessels to carry or wear life jackets.
“That was the end of their day,” Stephenson said.
The recent high profile drowning in Lake Piru brought the dangers to swimming without a life jacket to the public’s attention. The same dangers can be found in Big Bear Lake, Stephenson said. And with the addition of high altitude, those dangers are magnified, he said.
The MWD board is planning a workshop to address concerns and seek possible solutions regarding swimming in Big Bear Lake. Until then, Stephenson encourages people to obey the rules when swimming in Big Bear Lake. Wear a life jacket.
“The stressors are a factor, it’s a fact, and they are all up here,” Stephenson said. “Combine them all and you will find you definitely aren’t as strong as you think you are. Wear your darn life jacket, people. It’s your life we’re talking about.”
For more information about swimming regulations for Big Bear Lake, visit www.bbmwd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.