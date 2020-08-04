The screams of panic were the first thing Dustin McAlonan heard when he arrived at Snow Summit for work on July 31. The first thing he saw was a group of sheriff’s deputies gathered around a dumpster in the parking lot.
McAlonan, the manager of building maintenance at Big Bear Mountain Resort, soon learned what was going on, and he didn’t waste any time. “There was a baby bear in there,” McAlonan said. “The mama bear was on the other side of the fence with two other baby bears.”
It’s not uncommon for bears to wind up in dumpsters. But there wasn’t much in this dumpster, and the cub couldn’t get out. “They had put something in there hoping the cub could climb it, but it didn’t work,” McAlonan said, adding that he wanted to help the cub so Animal Control wasn’t called to the scene.
McAlonan called resort employee Joe Patton, who arrived with a truck to pull the dumpster away from the fence. That allowed McAlonan the opportunity to open a side door so the little bear could escape.
The mama bear wasn’t happy. “She’s clawing at the fence, she’s scared,” McAlonan said. “I went over there, and unlocked the dumpster and opened the door. The mam bear was behind me on the other side of the fence. It was a little scary for me, too.”
McAlonan ran to the other side of the dumpster to get out of the way. The cub eventually discovered it could leave, climbed the fence and joined mama and siblings without a look back.
“They headed over to the condos then went into the woods,” McAlonan said. “They’re so cute. Mama was a little scary, but the babies were as cute as could be.”
Everyone else went on their way, back to work or patrol. “It was a more eventful morning than usual,” McAlonan said.
