The cumulative total of positive COVID-19 cases in Big Bear reached 37 as of July 15. The increase of nine new cases in one day was the biggest spike for Big Bear Valley since data began being collected in March.
San Bernardino County recently changed its demographic data breaking out the unincorporated areas. Sugarloaf and Fawnskin are now counted individually rather than being lumped in with Big Bear City. As of July 15, Sugarloaf reports four positive cases, Fawnskin has zero. Big Bear City reports 15 positive cases and the city of Big Bear Lake has 18 cases. Big Bear City totals still include the unincorporated areas of Erwin Lake, Baldwin Lake and Lake William. Sugarloaf and Fawnskin are broken out as the communities have their own Zipcode.
It’s important to remember the 37 total cases are cumulative. The majority of those cases have been confirmed since mid-June. On June 15 there were 11 total cases in the Valley, and it’s expected that those patients have recovered or on the road to recovery. Since June 15, 26 new cases have been reported and confirmed in Big Bear.
The increase in positive cases in California prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to roll back some openings, including indoor seating at restaurants, closing gyms and personal care facilities, which include tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons, and bars. Additionally, masks are now required when in public throughout the state.
In surrounding mountain communities, Running Springs has 12 cases, Lake Arrowhead three, Rim Forest one and Angelus Oaks also has one case. Pioneertown also has one reported case.
