It’s not too much to ask, says Frank Rush about wearing a face covering, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands. Short of closing down again, it’s the best option for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community and beyond Rush says.
As the Big Bear Lake city manager, Rush has urged the community, its business leaders, residents and visitors to wear face coverings. As the economy re-opens, free masks have been given out on weekends in the Village, a cooperative effort among the city, Visit Big Bear, the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and the Big Bear Interact club. Thus far, Big Bear has escaped any large outbreaks of COVID-19, but case totals are increasing.
As of July 7, there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley. The majority of those patients are expected to have recovered, or are on the road to recovery, Rush says. The newest cases have been reported since early June, with many possibly attributed to community transmission due to gatherings during the Memorial Day holiday and graduation.
