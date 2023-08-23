The Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly hosted a new candidate running under the Republican ticket for Senate on Aug. 15.
Denice Gary-Pandol joins a list of Republicans running for Dianne Feinstein’s seat and will have to battle against some heavily recognized Democrats also running. Feinstein announced this year she would not run for re-election after spending 33 years holding on to her seat.
Gary-Pandol will be running against fellow Republicans Eric Early, James P. Bradley, Steve Garver, California state Senator Brian Dahle and Mark Meuser in the state primary election, which will take place on March 5, 2024. There is a long way conservatives have to go to unseat the historically favored Democratic Party in this Senate seat. The last Republican to hold that office was Pete Wilson, who was elected in 1983 and left that office in 1989.
The winner of the Republican party primary will be up against heavy hitters in the fundraising department. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), Katie Porter and Barbara Lee have all thrown their hats into the race and are picking up lots of donations to help their cause.
For Gary-Pandol, her venture into the political field came after a long career working with top secret and confidential security clearances at the “ABC” agencies, like the National Security Agency and Central Intelligence Agency. Her background with these agencies is in dealing with national security as it relates to Middle Eastern affairs and Islamic terrorism as well as dealing with hostile nations like China and North Korea.
Gary-Pandol’s position on getting away from having to rely on foreign sources like Saudi Arabia and China for oil, prescription drugs and mined minerals for batteries and military weapons is right in line with other conservatives. She argues that the U.S. should be the main provider of these items to other countries and without that leverage, we have no independence.
Cost of living and de-regulation as Gary-Pandol sees it go hand-in-hand. She said the key to lowering costs across the board is by getting rid of government bureaucracies and the regulations they enact. Since Biden took office, Gary-Pandol said, his administration has passed over 1,600 regulations.
Along the lines of other conservatives, Gary-Pandol supports allowing public education funds to pay for the school of a family’s choice, whether that is public or private.
She’s very clear that immigration control isn’t needed. What is needed, she said, is to enforce rules such as Title 8, Section 82 and other laws already in place. She is in favor of the death penalty, especially for convicted human traffickers and anyone who is involved in purchasing another human being.
Gary-Pandol said she is committed to working with her colleagues on both sides of the aisle if she is elected.