In a thrift store in the Big Bear Valley, an American flag once used to drape the casket of a fallen soldier was discovered by a local veteran, dusted and crumpled.
Navy veteran Georgia McKenna eventually learned that it was a burial flag by its size and heavy cotton material. She thinks it looks like someone unfolded it thinking there might be something of value in it before dropping it off at the local thrift store.
“It was a pile of a flag. It wasn’t just unfolded; it was a heap,” said McKenna, who was a journalist for the Navy. “Because I’m a veteran, I pick up all flags.”
McKenna purchased the flag from an Army veteran working at the thrift store for the low price of $1
Her first approach was to take it to the VFW, whose members told her they could burn it for her, which she said is proper protocol. “I thought, I’m not rescuing this flag to have it burned.”
She then contacted then-Mayor Rick Herrick, who with his wife, Cathy Herrick, had it properly washed, ironed and correctly refolded in Veterans Park.
It is now proudly displayed in City Hall with its own spotlight to ensure that the sacrifice of the unknown service member and all veterans are honored.
McKenna doesn’t know whose casket the flag covered, but she wants people to know that these flags aren’t places where people hide keepsakes and valuables, but are important to the American military tradition.
“The only things inside a flag are memories,” she said.
The plaque that accompanies the restored flag reads, “In remembrance of all veterans known and unknown who served our country with honor, this United States veterans burial flag was discovered at a local thrift store and rescued by veterans alongside concerned citizens to preserve it and honor this unknown soldier and all United States veterans.”
The city unveiled the display on Veterans Day in 2021. It now rests in its own alcove in Big Bear Lake City Hall.
McKenna has gathered three more burial flags at yard sales since then.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the flag,” she said. “I’m just one in a link that saved this thing from the dump.”
McKenna said Herrick didn’t hesitate to accept the donation of the flag on the city’s behalf.
“Every time I go in, I do take a look at it and I feel really proud that the city didn’t hesitate either,” he said. “Definitely a sense of pride for me and the community. We’re definitely a special community that honors our veterans.” He said it was just one of those things that worked out perfectly.
“I’m sorry to say, people have become so dense about history, about grace,” added McKenna. “These flags covered a veteran's coffin and they need to be treated better.”