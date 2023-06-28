honored flag

The flag rescued by local veterans and citizens from a Big Bear Valley thrift store now graces city halls. 

 Ryan Orr

In a thrift store in the Big Bear Valley, an American flag once used to drape the casket of a fallen soldier was discovered by a local veteran, dusted and crumpled.

Navy veteran Georgia McKenna eventually learned that it was a burial flag by its size and heavy cotton material. She thinks it looks like someone unfolded it thinking there might be something of value in it before dropping it off at the local thrift store. 