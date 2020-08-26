The Big Bear Grizzly’s website,
bigbeargrizzly.net, will have a new look as of Sept. 3. A new reader-friendly design will come with changes readers and users need to know.
The transition to the new site was delayed due to COVID-19. Priorities shifted as the Grizzly news team focused on keeping the community up to date on the constant changes associated with the pandemic and how COVID-19 affected the Big Bear community.
But the day for the new launch is approaching. The address remains the same, www.bigbeargrizzly.net. The transition will impact E-edition users most as they will need to re-register or claim their subscription.
All E-edition subscribers, including those with a print subscription and free E-edition, will see a dialogue box when they first attempt to access the E-edition on the new site. You will be instructed on where to click to sign in, which takes you to a form. You will be asked to fill name, address and email address, which will correspond to those who have existing subscriptions. You will be asked to create a new user name and password, or you can use the same one you’ve used in the past, you are just creating a new user account. The process is fairly simple, but we are available to help and walk you through it when the time comes.
The morning newsletters will also undergo some change. The Grizzly staff is working through the logistics. All contacts currently receiving Good Morning, Big Bear and other news alerts should transfer easily to the new database. The newsletter may look a little different, but we hope to deliver it without interruption.
Most payment options made through the website will remain. You will still be able to pay your bill online and pay for subscriptions online. You can still place a classified ad online, but payment will be via phone. One of our team members will call you to process your classified ad and the payment.
The Big Bear Grizzly staff is excited to bring the new site to our readers and viewers. There will be some hiccups, as is expected with change. The staff thanks our loyal readers and viewers for their loyalty and we urge them to contact us to share suggestions or ask questions when the new site launches. The Grizzly staff is here to serve, and we look forward to continuing our mission to provide daily news and information to our hundreds of thousands of visitors to our website.
— Judi Bowers
