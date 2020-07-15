On July 11, Big Bear Lake supporters of Blue Lives Matter rallied outside of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station with signs, music and flags. The rally started at 10:30 a.m. on the sidewalk near the traffic signal at the corner of the Big Bear and Summit boulevards.
Signs that read “Defend, Not Defund” and “All Lives Matter” were lifted high in the direction of traffic.
For the full story CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.