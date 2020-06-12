There is more to do in Big Bear. The Bowling Barn and Big Bear Alpine Zoo have announced plans to reopen beginning Friday, June 12.
The Bowling Barn reopens its doors to the public at 10 a.m. Friday after being closed for nearly three months, mandated by the state of California for all nonessential businesses in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“The health and well-being of our customers and employees is our top priority,” said owner Bill Ross. “Since the state announced that certain nonessential businesses would have the opportunity to resume full business operations, we have been conducting a comprehensive review of city, state and federal operating guidelines and how they apply to our center.” Ross said the Bowling Barn consulted with local health and medical professionals to help them prepare.
During the Bowling Barn closure, center management has been focused on new methods of sterilization and deep cleaning of its entire 18,000-plus square-foot facility. The center has been revamped and updated operational procedures to best ensure the safety of its guests and employees. Facial coverings will be required, occupancy will be limited. Some chairs and tables have been removed, and floor decals and signage to promote social distancing have been put into place. There are hand sanitizing stations, extra staff dedicated to continuous cleaning throughout the day, plexiglass dividers separating guests from employees, shields to separate each pair of lanes, staff training and more.
The 16-lane Bowling Barn will phase in opening by limiting the number of customers occupying the facility at any one time.
“We have a very large and spacious establishment, which will allow for us to properly place bowlers across our lanes at a safe and comfortable distance,” Ross said. “We want to provide all of our bowlers with a respite during these difficult times, but do so in a way that’s carefully planned in order to keep our employees and bowlers safe and healthy.
For more information, call The Bowling Barn at 909-878-2695. The Bowling Barn is at 40625 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
After being closed to the public for three months, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo is also opening to the public on June 12. The zoo doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face masks are required and physical distancing is strongly encouraged for all visitors. The zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Face masks are required, not just to protect our visitors and staff, but also to protect the animals,” said Glenn Jacklin, division manager of operations with the San Bernardino County Special Districts Department. “As most people have heard by now, animals can get COVID-19.”
For more information, call 909-584-1299. The Big Bear Alpine Zoo is at 43285 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
