The Breakthrough Task Force Coalition continues to meet monthly in an effort to fulfill its mission of finding ways to reduce underage access and use of alcohol and other drugs through positive and creative community efforts. As of now the organization meets via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Breakthrough Task Force Coalition continues to recruit new members and encourages new members to join. To receive the zoom video conference information, email
jrogers@rimfamilyservices.org.
The coalition continues plans to tentatively host the Game of Skate Competition for youth at the Sugarloaf Skate Park sometime toward the end of summer. Those interested in volunteering, donating prizes or food to the event should email
jrogers@rimfamilyservices.org.
In addition, the coalition was in the process of planning a Youth Art Show at the end of April. Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to postpone the art show until further notice. Students who would like to participate in the art show are encouraged to continue working on an art piece that reflects making positive life choices.
The Coalition appreciates the community and their support and looks forward to continuing efforts in providing the best for the community.
For more information about Breakthrough Task Force Coalition programs, visit the website at
rimfamilyservices.org or the Breakthrough Task Force Facebook Page.
