UPDATE: Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m. — The El Dorado Fire has grown to more than 800 acres. Hundreds are being ordered to evacuate as the fire continues out of control.
Oak Glen was ordered to evacuate shortly after the fire grew to 400 acres. Additional orders for mandatory evacuation have been issued for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and Yucaipa north of Oak Glen to Bryant Street. The San Gorgornio Wilderness has also been closed and all those recreating in the area order to evacuate.
Strike teams from throughout the Southland have been ordered. Big Bear Fire has been requested to send water tenders and crews to the El Dorado Fire. Two air tankers are en route from Northern California.
A dozer line has been set up on the north side of Highway 38. Fire crews are using the Valley Fire as a fire break. This contingency line is to provide protection for the community of Angelus Oaks in case the fire jumps the highway.
Highway 38 is closed. Signage is posted at Lake William to prevent traffic from traveling down the mountain from Big Bear.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was reported at 10:20 a.m. and began in the El Dorado park.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated
The El Dorado fire has charred more than 400 acres in a short time in the Yucaipa area. Firefighters are calling for immediate evacuation of Oak Glen.
The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. and quickly spread. It's reportedly burning in a drainage area and up Yucaipa Ridge.
Air tankers and strike teams have been ordered as there is threat to surrounding homes and the forest. An evacuation advisory has been issued for Mountain Home Village on Highway 38. Highway 38 is closed due to the fire at this time.
Smoke is visible from Big Bear and the Running Springs area as well as Highway 330.
The fire has not reached the forest boundary yet and is west of the Apple Fire burn scar. There is potential for the fire to spread to the forest.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
