By Kathy Portie
If it seems like there are more wild burros wandering around the East Valley this summer, well, there are.
Big Bear’s herd of wild burros is enjoying a population boom. More burros are wandering down from the mountains in search of water and food as their sources dry up in the wilderness because of continued drought conditions.
Where exactly are these determined donkeys coming from? The Big Bear Wild Burro Territory was created after Congress passed the Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act in 1973. The territory is administered by the Mountaintop Ranger District and is located about 10 miles east of Big Bear Lake. The area covers about 35,000 acres near Broom Flats, Arrastre Creek, Round Valley and the Rose Mine area, and is accessible via Forest Road 2N01 and 2N02.
The territory can sustain a population of about 60 burros, according to a San Bernardino National Forest report. Biologist Dave Austin, a ranger with the San Bernardino National Forest, estimates the Big Bear wild burro population is now double its manageable size. There are as many as 120 wild burros in the Big Bear herd, he said.
Austin said plans are underway to trim the herd to a more manageable size. In 2009, the Forest Service collaborated with the Bureau of Land Management to stage a burro roundup.
