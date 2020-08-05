You don’t need cash to take the bus in Big Bear. You just need Mountain Transit’s new Token Transit mobile fare app.
Sandy Benson, general manager of Mountain Transit, felt this transition was especially important to Mountain Transit riders in light of the current COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
“Our goal is to create a safe, clean, and convenient experience which will allow riders to utilize our service more easily while maintaining social distancing and safe interactions.”
Token Transit is a new mobile ticketing application, which gives riders a new and cashless fare payment choice. Bus passes may be purchased using the free Token Transit app via smart phones using a credit or debit card. The app displays a digital pass on the rider’s phone screen, which is shown to the driver as the passenger gets on board.
Prior to the introduction of this app, Mountain Transit passes needed to be purchased through traditional means. Riders needed exact change when paying cash. Many riders told Mountain Transit they wanted to be able to purchase passes more easily, without having to go into Mountain Transit’s Administrative offices. More than 80 percent of Mountain Transit riders own a smartphone and a system for easy mobile payments creates accessibility for everyone.
With more accessibility, Mountain Transit hopes to attract and engage with new riders who might not ordinarily choose public transit as a means of mobility.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.