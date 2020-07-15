Sarah Benson and Steve Robbins joined forces to elevate service to anyone wanting to buy or sell property in Big Bear.
The partnership is affiliated with Wheeler-Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty. Their clients range from a family looking for a first-time home or an upgrade to high-end luxury home. Benson and Robbins each bring a unique expertise to the partnership to provide the best service they can to their customers and clients, Benson says.
Their tagline is “Integrity never goes out of style.” They are helping their clients make good decisions and guide them through the process of a real estate transaction. Robbins says if someone is purchasing a $500,000 house, it should be thought of as an investment.
Benson & Robbins as individuals are part of and committed to the Big Bear community. Benson grew up in Big Bear and graduated from Big Bear High School. After moving to New York City for several years working for Citigroup and a move to the Bay area, Benson returned home. She is married to high school teacher Mike Benson. She chose to enter the real estate field so she can be present for her family and children, as well as be part of the community.
Real estate allows her to contribute to the long-term future goals and satisfy her worlds as a mother and a professional, Benson says.
Robbins has owned a home in Big Bear for 32 years. He lives here and in Arizona. Big Bear keeps calling him back, Robbins says. With more than 25 years in the business, Robbins says in seeking a partnership he looked for someone with unquestionable integrity to help him do what he loves to do.
Robbins says he spent more than a year searching for the right partner, and he and Benson hit it off from the get go.
It was the right fit at the right time, Benson says.
To reach Benson & Robbins, call 909-801-4638 or
909-585-2398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.