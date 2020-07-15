Sometimes conversations with friends lead to amazing outcomes. One of those outcomes that promises to be amazing is the MineShaft Coaster in Big Bear Lake.
If you drive by the Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain near Red Ant Hill, you may have noticed all the construction going on. Something magical and somewhat mysterious is springing up and taking shape. Tentatively scheduled to open by the weekend of
July 18, the coaster is the first of its kind in California. It’s a self-propelled, sort of, roller coaster that takes riders up the hill, through the trees, over bridges and through make-shift mine shafts, twisting and turning with thrills for all.
Scott and Louise Towsley of Towsley Welding and Construction in Big Bear Lake partnered with Bruce and Kim Voigt, owners of Alpine Slide and Big Bear SnowPlay/Big Bear Speedway and Big Bear Ropes Course, to bring the MineShaft Coaster to life in Big Bear.
For the full story CLICK HERE
