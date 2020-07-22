Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Pine Knot Avenue in the Village area of Big Bear Lake will be closed to motorized traffic. The closure will remain in place until 10 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
The Big Bear Lake City Council voted 3-0 to close Pine Knot Avenue and parking spots on Village Drive for the weekend on a trial basis only. If the concept is successful, the council will consider extending the closure, possibly through the summer season. Councilman Bob Jackowski was absent and Councilman Bill Jahn recused himself due to a conflict of interest. He owns a business just outside the Village L footprint.
When Governor Gavin Newsom issued new orders July 1 that prohibited indoor dining, Big Bear’s restaurants set up make-shift patios in parking lots to continue business. The City Council afforded the eateries a great deal of flexibility to allow them to continue to operate, according to City Manager Frank Rush.
For the full story CLICK HERE
