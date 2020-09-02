If someone wants a job in Big Bear, there are jobs available. One only has to look at the Help Wanted ads in the Big Bear Grizzly’s classified section to know. So why is it so hard to fully staff Big Bear’s businesses?
That’s the $64,000 question apparently, and the answer is elusive. Some places lost staff when local students returned to school. While Big Bear students are attending school via distance learning, they can’t work during school hours. The students who staffed the marinas, for example, prior to the first day of school on Aug. 3 are now sitting in front of computer screens doing school via Zoom.
Loren Hafen, owner of Holloway’s Marina and North Shore Landing, said he is now working as a dockhand rather than overseeing operations. “Don’t get me wrong, I love it,” Hafen said at a recent Visit Big Bear board meeting. Hafen said the marina is busier than ever and staffing has
been tough.
When businesses in Big Bear and throughout the state were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees were left in limbo. The essential workers were allowed to return to the workplace, those at grocery stores for example. Hitting in March, Big Bear Mountain Resort closed earlier than usual. Seasonal employees who work at the resorts and at rental shops often move from their winter jobs to their summer jobs at marinas with about a month, maybe six weeks in between.
In 2020, winter lingered and marinas weren’t able to open right away due to COVID-19 restrictions. Then visitation to Big Bear exploded. Around Memorial Day weekend, people started arriving in droves. Some limitations were lifted, and businesses in Big Bear began reopening, although some were forced to close down again due to a spike in coronavirus cases.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.