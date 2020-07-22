There is some interest in Big Bear’s governing boards, but not all those interested in running for a seat have made it official.
There are seats on six Big Bear governing boards up for election. As of July 20, 12 potential candidates have taken the first step to getting their names on the ballot. Of those 12, four have filed with the county Registrar of Voters office to make it official. The numbers include those running for Big Bear Lake City Council, who must file nomination papers with the City Clerk.
Seats are open on the Bear Valley Unified School District, the City Council, Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Big Bear Airport District, the Big Bear Municipal Water District and Big Bear City Community Services District.
Incumbents Steve Foulkes, Sudie Smartt and John Goepp told The Grizzly they will seek another term on the school board. Smartt has filed the necessary paperwork, and Foulkes has obtained the paperwork.
