Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Aug. 18 in Big Bear Valley.
After several days of stagnant numbers, the data showed an increase in the city of Big Bear Lake, Sugarloaf and Big Bear City. There are no reported cases in Fawnskin.
The cumulative case total is now 91 since the pandemic began in March. As of Aug. 17, Big Bear Lake city manager Frank Rush reported 13 of the 91 are active COVID-19 cases. On Aug. 18, 137 people were administered COVID-19 tests. The results are not available as yet.
Mary Suzuki, superintendent of schools for Bear Valley Unified School District, confirmed that two staff members at North Shore Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. Bear Valley Unified students are all attending school via distance learning. Only staff is on campus.
The two work together and were in close proximity, Suzuki said. There have not been any additional cases, she said. The district’s protocol is to immediately begin its own contact tracing to determine any potential cases. The staff members are self-quarantining and if there were additional staff who tested positive, they would also be quarantined.
For the full story CLICK HERE
