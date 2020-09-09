Shirley Mae Sipherd Wood, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday
Aug. 16, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Valencia, California. Those in Big Bear remember Shirley Wood as the co-publisher of the Big Bear Grizzly with her late husband, Bob Wood.
Born on July 10, 1927, she is predeceased by her loving parents, Ronald J. and Besse (McFerrin) Sipherd and her beloved husband of 49 years, Bob Wood.
Shirley called Big Bear home and this is where she wanted to return to, her children say. They are bringing her memory home on Sunday, Sept. 27, for a celebration of life. The celebration and reception will be held at Shay Meadows Ranch and Resort.
Shirley spent her early childhood in Long Beach until moving to Lancaster, California, where she went to elementary school and graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1944. She married the love of her life, Bob, on Aug. 7, 1949. They went on to be the owners/publishers of the Boron Enterprise in Boron, California, and The Big Bear Life and The Grizzly, 1961-1991.
Shirley loved Big Bear and its residents and felt fortunate to live and raise her family in Big Bear. She had a zest for life and the things that made her most happy were her family, friends, music, art and community.
Reflecting on memories of their mother, lessons learned and what she meant to them, daughters Laura-Lee Shelton, Meribeth DiLuigi and Jonel Kidd and son Robert Wood, shared memories with The Grizzly. Laura-Lee says her mother loved every kind of music, from opera to country music, a love Shirley instilled in Laura-Lee. She loved Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan. One of the last concerts Shirley attended was Blake Shelton at the Hollywood Bowl, Meribeth says.
It wasn’t just music, but his mother also loved nature, Robert says. She always made sure the kids were aware of nature’s bounty, he says. After church, the family would pack a picnic lunch and venture out to explore. Jonel says she remembers collecting pine nuts; Laura-Lee trips to Bertha Peak; and Robert remembers not only trips to Holcomb Valley but also family vacations such as rafting the Snake River in Jackson Hole.
Shirley’s lessons went beyond nature and music. As kids, Jonel says their mother told them never to judge or jump to conclusions as one never knew the circumstances of someone’s life. Jonel says Shirley never had a negative thing to say about others, instead finding something in common. People show who they are by their actions, Jonel says her mother told her.
The kids were always taught that when they walked out the front door they represented the family and The Grizzly, Jonel says. They didn’t get into much trouble, although Robert recalls he did have some teenage moments. He says his parents knew how to raise three daughters, but had no clue what to do with a son. When he got into some trouble, his mother “kindly met me at the bus stop,” Robert says. She was always fair as the referee and judge, where dad was the hammer, the kids say. And Bob told the kids he would have no problem putting their antics on the front page of the paper if they wanted to continue, Robert says.
Family was everything to Shirley, Meribeth says. The four kids along with their spouses and partners are diverse, but Shirely never judged anyone. She loved our spouses and partners because she loved us, Meribeth says.
Shirley was a founding member of the Co-op in the Pines nursery school (with Charlene Stalcup), a member of the United Methodist Church, (pianist, choir soprano) and a member of Bear Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary. Music and the arts being constants in her life, Shirley was a sponsor of the Bear Valley Arts Council, Community Arts Theatre Society, (CATS), Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center and Big Bear High School Education Foundation (Steve G. Mihaylo Foundation), and a supporter of MountainTop Strings Youth Orchestra. In addition, she was a member of the California Press Association, a past president of California Newspaper Publishers Association (spousal unit) and Rotary Club, (spousal unit). She also belonged to the self-named EOTBG (Every Other Thursday Bridge Group) for 50 years with her beloved friends.
The siblings recall that their parents were always busy. They supported so many causes in Big Bear and attended mixers and parties. “They had so much fun,” Meribeth says.
Besides Big Bear, they traveled around the world and there were the great family trips to Lake Havasu. Meribeth says there were often eight boats on the water all filled with generations of Big Bear residents.
Shirley was passionate about her church and the Co-op, Robert said, and her bridge group. Celebrating Shirley’s 90th birthday in Big Bear, many of those members of the EOTBG gathered at the Wood Shed for a celebration. To be friends and play together for 50 years is unheard of, Meribeth says. You don’t find that type of friendship anymore today, she says. And that’s why Shirley thought she was so blessed to live in Big Bear, Meribeth says.
Shirley worked at the newspaper in various capacities, and was the proofreader. She hated typos, Jonel says. Even notes left on the front of the refrigerator were critiqued, Robert says.
Meribeth said she is amazed at all the things her mother experienced. She lived almost a century and had so much knowledge, Meribeth says of her mother. “She was always the smartest person in the room,” Meribeth says.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and “GG”. She is survived by her children, Laura-Lea Shelton of Mentone, California; Meribeth DiLuigi (John), Canyon Country, California; Jonel Kidd, (Brian), Phoenix, Arizona; and Robert Sipherd Wood of Scottsdale, Arizona. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren (Sheah, Melissa, Stephon, Shealyn, Andy, JJ, and Jennifer) and 13, soon to be 14, great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Betsey Wood and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley loved life, and this celebration of life is in her space, her children say. It will be upbeat, with family tributes and music. It will be a tribute to a life lived with morals and honesty and unconditional love.
The Celebration of Life and reception is open to the public from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 27. It will be held outside. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place. Shay Meadows Ranch and Resort is in Big Bear City. Access to the event is at 1368 Shay Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley’s honor to the MountainTop Strings, https://mountaintopstrings.org/donate or to any charity benefitting Big Bear Lake.
Shirley will be dearly missed by her loved ones and friends, but we look forward to seeing her again one day.
