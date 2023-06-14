Winners

Business of excellence award winners with their families at the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce annual awards breakfast. 

The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards and accolades breakfast last week and honored several local businesses and employees in front of a crowd full of elected leaders and community stakeholders. 

The event started off with a presentation from chamber of commerce Executive Director Ellen Clarke, who reviewed the year and the organization’s accomplishments. More of the focus was on the future. Clarke outlined the four strategic imperatives that resulted from the first chamber strategic workshop to be held in decades. They were: