The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards and accolades breakfast last week and honored several local businesses and employees in front of a crowd full of elected leaders and community stakeholders.
The event started off with a presentation from chamber of commerce Executive Director Ellen Clarke, who reviewed the year and the organization’s accomplishments. More of the focus was on the future. Clarke outlined the four strategic imperatives that resulted from the first chamber strategic workshop to be held in decades. They were:
Support workforce development.
Influence community leadership.
Connect members and resources
Lead balanced economic development.
Some of the plans highlighted by Clarke are for current members to simply use the tools of the chamber more regularly, like sharing specials, new hires and other news that could be included in her weekly e-blast. She also encouraged attendees to speak with new business owners on the resources offered by the chamber.
“It breaks my heart to see a business that has a great idea and doesn’t make it,” Clarke said.
Clarke also announced Moonridge Mondays, a street fair to highlight the recently completed Moonridge Corridor. The fair will take place 4-6 p.m. every Monday in September and will feature food trucks, vendors, live music and kids activities.
“The chamber will be working on a lot of meaty projects,” Clarke said.
Then came the awards, with Graphics Designed Ink & Print Shop and Barrel 33 taking home the two Excellence in Business awards. Lodge Podge and The Fitness Source Big Bear won the newly introduced Curbbie award, which focuses on curb appeal, and the chamber also recognized 20 “outstanding employees” nominated by chamber member businesses.
The recipients were recognized by the offices of local elected officials, including Big Bear Lake Mayor Randall Putz and representatives from the offices of Congressman Jay Obernolte and San Bernardino County 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe.