The Big Bear Grizzly is getting a new website. Scheduled launch date is Sept. 3.
We’ve been working on the transition to the new site for many months, but admit things slowed down when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. There were other priorities to focus on than designing a new site and learning processes associated with new technology.
But the day is fast approaching. On Sept. 3, the new site will launch. The address remains the same, www.bigbeargrizzly.net. But there are some changes readers and users need to be aware of and plan for as the transition takes place.
E-edition subscribers, including those with a print subscription and free E-edition, will need to reregister. The user name and password you’ve used to access your E-edition will need to be entered as a new user of sorts. More details on how this will work are coming soon. We plan to explain the steps so you won’t be left wondering how to access your E-edition. And when the time comes, feel free to call and we will walk you through it.
Secondly, the morning newsletters will change. We don’t think it will change much, but we are working through the logistics. We believe we will be able to transfer all contacts currently receiving Good Morning, Big Bear and other news alerts to the new database. The newsletter may look a little different, but we hope to deliver it without interruption.
Payments using the website will remain. You will still be able to pay your bill online and pay for subscriptions online. You can still place a classified ad online, but payment will be via phone. One of our team members will call you to process your classified ad and the payment.
We all know change is difficult. And we at the Big Bear Grizzly are also having some anxious moments as we prepare for this change as well. We know there will probably be some hiccups and something we didn’t think of in planning. We urge you to call us or email us with questions or suggestions when the new site launches. The Grizzly staff is here to serve, and we look forward to continue providing daily news and information to our hundreds of thousands of visitors to our website.
— Judi Bowers
