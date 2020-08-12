There were no fireworks on July 4 in Big Bear. The show was postponed due to COVID-19. The show may go on to celebrate something different in the city of Big Bear Lake.
City manager Frank Rush made a pitch to the Big Bear Lake City Council to hold the fireworks show on
Nov. 28, the 40th anniversary of the city’s incorporation. No decision has been made, and it will depend on a number of factors, COVID-19 and the safety of the community at the top of the list.
The city and Visit Big Bear split the cost of the annual fireworks show for 2020 due to COVID-19. Regular fundraising was not possible with businesses closed during the pandemic. An agreement with the pyrotechnic company allowed the show to take place on July 4 or anytime after that until
Oct. 31. When the show was postponed, it was thought that maybe by Labor Day or even Halloween, the show would be possible.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.