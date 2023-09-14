Kicking it with synchronized dance moves.

Common Sense lead singer Nick Hernandez and vocalist Worm. 

 

Visit Big Bear treated residents and visitors to a free concert on Sept. 9 at the “L,” or what’s commonly known as the corner of Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue in the Village. 

While the concert was free, the band headlining the event, Common Sense, was spectacular, judging by the dancing, toe tapping and air guitar playing in the crowd.

Visit Big Bear Free Concert Series begins