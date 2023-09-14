Visit Big Bear treated residents and visitors to a free concert on Sept. 9 at the “L,” or what’s commonly known as the corner of Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue in the Village.
While the concert was free, the band headlining the event, Common Sense, was spectacular, judging by the dancing, toe tapping and air guitar playing in the crowd.
Common Sense, a six-member surf rock band with heavy reggae roots and a large following of fans, made the summer series debut along with opening band Indica Roots. Common Sense isn’t just a reggae band — it’s a lifestyle.
Originally from Orange County, they pioneered the surf reggae sound that eventually led other bands like Sublime and No Doubt to follow in their footsteps. Lead singer Nick Hernandez remembers going to gigs and seeing the guys from Sublime in the audience. Hernandez’s voice is smooth and it cuts like “buttah,” as they would say back East. There are some similarities between him and Sublime’s lead singer, Bradley Nowell.
Common Sense has been playing since most of the Big Bear audience members were in diapers. In 36 years, they’ve managed to write songs, cut five albums, tour, perform locally in various duos or trios and stay great friends.
Growing up in Southern California, it’s hard not to know who Common Sense the band is. For this reporter, they were a better part of my early 20s and 30s bar-hopping scene around San Diego and Orange County. There likely wasn’t a weekend they weren’t a part of in some way, either by going to a concert or listening to a CD. When the band played at one of their favorite places, The Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, that reporter was there. Who could have guessed that over two decades later our paths would cross again?
Common Sense’s psychedelic surf groove label, as it’s described, is sure to mellow out any bad vibes and impress upon anyone an aura of relaxation. The pop culture success they’ve achieved allows them to live a lifestyle all unto their own. Fishing, surfing, Cabo — all extra curricular activities you would expect from a Southern California surfer.
Their hit song, “Never Give Up,” was used in the movie “Speed 2: Cruise Control” and another song, “In Your Eyes,” was in the movie “Kingpin.” They toured with Willie Nelson and Farm Aid in the late 1980s and were a part of many summer festivals including the Vans Warped Tour. Yes, they've checked all the boxes of places to play.
In a strange turn of events, Common Sense even had their brush with rap industry royalty. In 1994, rap star Common Sense’s rise to fame clashed with the band. Facing either a lawsuit or a name change, Common Sense shortened his name to Common.
If you haven’t had a chance to see Common Sense live, run to the nearest venue. You will not be disappointed. After three decades of rocking out, the band is one professional gig that deserves a cult following.
